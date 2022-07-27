A Pennsylvania man died on Sunday after his 5-meter-long pet snake wrapped itself around his neck days earlier, prompting authorities to kill the reptile, officials said.

Elliot Senseman, 27, died four days after the attack. A boa constrictor wrapped its body “around Mr. Senseman, thus causing the anoxic brain injury” and a “complete lack of oxygen to the brain,” according to a local police statement.

+ Is there an earthquake imminent? Mythical snake-like fish found off the coast of Chile

City officials were directed after a call “to a man in cardiac arrest with a snake wrapped around his neck,” according to police. When officers arrived, they found the man on the ground with “a large snake coiled” around his neck.

Despite the “massive size of the reptile”, an officer was able to “shoot the snake in the head without risking further injury to the boy”, according to the statement.

Officers removed the mortally wounded snake from the man “at the time emergency medical care was provided,” police said.

“Because the snake was very large, the central part of the snake was wrapped around its throat. The snake’s head was far enough away from the victim, so the officer made a split-second decision and shot the snake in the head,” said Lieutenant Peter Nickischer of the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.

Despite the shot, the lieutenant added that the snake did not die immediately. “They realized it was a matter of life and death, with only a few seconds to make that decision. The cops did what they had to do. It was a safe shot,” Nickischer said.