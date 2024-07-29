Juarez City.- After receiving an electric shock, a man fell from a second floor and died from a broken neck, this afternoon, in the Alameda subdivision.

Municipal police officers were the first responders to a call for help made by Mr. Alberto Ambriz, 64, who told them he was the owner of a lathe shop located on Calzada Del Río and Alameda.

He explained that his worker Julio César CO, 34 years old, was raising an air duct to the second floor and accidentally made contact with an electric cable and received an electric shock that made him fall from a height of three and a half meters, hitting the pavement.

He died instantly due to a skull fracture, said a preventive agent, who notified the State Investigation Agency and experts from the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office of the accident.

Workers from the Forensic Medical Service collected the body to transfer it to their facilities.