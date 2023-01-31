When Puttawat Kamwan, 34, failed to show up for work three days in a row, concerned co-workers decided to visit him. The man was found dead in his bed in Samut Prakan, Thailand, where he was believed to have been for days.

His colleague Pantatip Kanthong said: “We work in a jewelry store… He was away for three days and didn’t answer his phone. “After work, we went to his room, but found that the door was open. We went in with the owner and found him.”

Horrified, his friends and the building manager discovered his decomposing body clutching the phone. The man’s building manager, Nattanit Hawharn, said he didn’t suspect anything out of the ordinary as Kanwab was usually home alone and kept to himself.

He said: “He was usually quiet and lounging in his room or drinking cans of beer after work. We saw that his door was open. We thought he was just sick.”

Investigator Police Captain Pongnarin Nontanok said there was no evidence of foul play in the tragic death. “Puttawat Kamwan was still lying on his bed. His right arm was also touching the phone he was carrying”.

Pongnarin said electrocution was initially suspected as the cause of death, due to the phone and charging cable. This was later confirmed with an autopsy at Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital in Bangkok.