Vehicle collided with US Congressional barricade; driver shot up and at himself

A man died on Sunday (14.Aug.2022) after crashing his car into the barricade around the Capitol in the United States. The man was caught in flames as he exited the vehicle and shot upwards into the air. news agency information Reuters.

According to Capitol Police, the man shot himself after officers responded to gunfire. It is not yet known why he drove there. No one else was hurt.

The man has been identified as Richard A. York III of Delaware. He was 29 years old.

Police also said the man did not appear to have a target in the US Congress as the Capitol is on recess. The case is being investigated by the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.