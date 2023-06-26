The victim worked for a company that provided services to the airport in San Antonio, Texas.

An employee at the airport in San Antonio, Texas, died after being sucked into the turbine of a Delta Airlines plane on Friday night (June 23, 2023).

According to information released by the NBC News, citing the National Transportation Safety Board, the Delta flight departing Los Angeles was taxiing through the Texas airport in search of a gate when the accident was reported. It is unclear, however, how the victim was sucked into the engine.

The victim, who has not been identified, was a ramp worker at a company that provided services to the airport.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation.”says a statement from San Antonio airport released by the US media.