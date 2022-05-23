Daniel Enriquez, 48, was taken to the hospital but did not survive; police are looking for the shooter

A 48-year-old man died this Sunday (May 22, 2022) after being shot in the New York subway. The victim, Daniel Enriquez, was rescued, but could not resist.

According to the newspaper New York Postthe shooter was seen walking up and down the last car of the subway in Q Line, heading north, before arriving at Canal Street station, around 11:40 am local time (12:40 pm GMT). He then allegedly pulled out his gun and fired at Enriquez. Police are still looking for the suspect.

New York Police Department Chief Kenneth Corey said in a press conference that the gunman and victim did not know each other and that the shooting was “closely”. Corey also said there were no other injuries reported.

