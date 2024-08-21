Home World

Federal police officers arrested the perpetrator just a few meters from the crime scene on platform 7. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

The crime is shocking: a man is killed on a platform in the middle of Frankfurt’s main train station. A weapons ban has only recently been introduced in the building.

Frankfurt/Main – A man is said to have shot a 27-year-old in the head in the middle of Frankfurt’s main train station. The suspected perpetrator – a 54-year-old – was arrested shortly afterwards by the federal police. An arrest warrant was issued against him on suspicion of murder, the public prosecutor’s office announced. The victim died at the scene of the attack on Tuesday evening. According to investigators, the two men are Turkish nationals.

A man was shot dead in the middle of Frankfurt’s main train station. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

It was initially unclear what the relationship between the two was. “The investigation is still in its early stages, so I ask for your understanding that we cannot yet say anything about the motive or the relationship between the suspect and the victim,” said the spokesman for the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office, Dominik Mies.

Multiple shots in the head

What exactly happened in the middle of one of Germany’s largest train stations? According to the investigating authorities, shortly after 9 p.m. the 54-year-old approached the victim near platform 9 and shot him in the head from behind, as Mies described. After the 27-year-old fell to the ground, the suspect shot the man twice more in the head before throwing the gun away and fleeing.

Thanks to the courageous and professional intervention of the federal police, the suspect was arrested not far from the crime scene on platform 7, it was said. The officers prevented the man from boarding a train and escaping. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the suspect is registered in Baden-Württemberg. The victim did not have a registered address. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the 54-year-old initially did not comment on the crime.

After the shots were fired, the main station had to be closed to trains and passengers for around 25 minutes due to the police operation. In addition, the area around platform 9 was cordoned off with red and white tape. Travelers were wandering around somewhat haphazardly. A suspected eyewitness told a dpa reporter that the suspected perpetrator had fired several shots straight away. The coffin containing the man’s body was later transported away in a car. The investigators discovered the suspected murder weapon while securing forensic evidence.

“The station has gotten worse”

The day after the attack, Frankfurt Central Station was back to normal. Passers-by were rushing around with their luggage; summer holidays in Hesse are coming to an end this week. Many people have not yet heard anything about the incidents.

“It’s really shocking that something like this happens in the middle of the train station,” says a student from Frankfurt who is on her way to Munich. Especially since the station district is notorious. “The station has gotten worse,” says a man who says he has worked at a bakery stand near platform 9 for over 20 years. A woman from Giessen takes a more relaxed view. You shouldn’t drive yourself crazy, “otherwise you end up being afraid everywhere,” she says. You can also be attacked on the street. And: “I don’t think you shoot someone without a reason. I assume the two of them knew each other.”

The main station was reportedly closed to trains and passengers for about 25 minutes due to the police operation on Tuesday evening. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

The case is shocking, said Hesse’s Interior Minister Roman Poseck. “I also understand that it is causing people to worry about security in our train stations.” First of all, the motive must be clarified. But it is also clear that more needs to be done to ensure security. “Regardless of the specific case, I believe this includes stricter gun laws, more control powers for the police and consistent application of immigration law. We must consistently return foreigners who use weapons and knives against other people to their home countries,” said the CDU politician.

A nighttime weapons ban has been in effect since June

A nighttime weapons ban has been in place at the main train station since June 1st. Since then, no weapons in accordance with the Weapons Act or knives with fixed or lockable blades longer than four centimeters may be carried in the station building between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. A weapons ban had already been introduced in the station district, which is considered a crime hotspot in the city due to its open drug scene.

According to the Federal Police, the number of violent crimes involving the use of weapons in the main station has more than doubled since the Corona years: from 80 in 2019 to 176 in 2022.

Frankfurt’s main station was opened on August 18, 1888 – at that time as the “Central Station”. With around half a million passengers and visitors every day and well over a thousand trains, it is now one of the most important transport hubs in Germany. dpa