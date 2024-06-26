Juarez City.- A man died tonight after being run over on 16 de Septiembre Avenue, Road Safety agents reported.

The fatal accident occurred at the intersection with Platino Street in the Del Carmen neighborhood.

The man was hit by the driver of a Jeep Patriot, license plate EGU-714-B, who after feeling the blow returned to see what was happening, locating the man who was hit and reported it to the authorities.

Road elements cordoned off several blocks around and closed road traffic for a couple of hours on 16 de Septiembre Avenue.

Road safety experts are working to determine the responsibility of those involved.