Ciudad Juarez.- A man was run over and killed this afternoon while trying to cross the Juan Gabriel highway, reported Road Safety personnel.

The fatal accident occurred a few meters from the intersection with Adolfo López Mateos Avenue.

The man was run over by a Nissan cargo van and was thrown onto the sidewalk where he lost his life.

Relatives of the deceased victim, identified only as Hugo “El Grillo,” approximately 40 years old, arrived at the scene.

According to traffic officers, Hugo was responsible because he crossed through a non-pedestrian area.