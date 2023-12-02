Carlos Mozombite García, a 49-year-old jeweler, danced animatedly at a party in the city of Iquitos (Peru), when from one moment to the next He fainted and fell to the ground. His friends took him to a hospital, where doctors reported that he suffered a heart attack.

According to reports Good Morning PeruMozombite’s family and friends were surprised to see how the man, who was having fun dancing to one of his favorite salsa songs, vanished in the middle of the dance floor, for no apparent reason.

Immediately, the man was taken to the regional hospital, where doctors only certified his death. They indicated that the man had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

It was reported that, one day before his death, the victim had also been at another party, but in that case, at a promotion reunion for an educational center.

Mozombite was dedicated to selling jewelry and he was known and loved by his friends due to his charisma and friendliness.

The merchant’s remains were buried in the Jardines de San Juan cemetery.

Woman died dancing in the middle of a rumba

A case similar to this man in Peru occurred a few weeks ago in Colombia. A woman identified as Carmen Esther Gamarra, also known as La Chiqui’, He died in the middle of the party while dancing.

The strange event shocked the attendees at the scene, as she collapsed from one moment to the next.

The tragic incident occurred during the San Martín festivities in Santa Bárbara de Pinto, Magdalena.

As can be seen in the video, the woman, approximately 60 years old, is enjoying the native music of the region.

However, Carmen decides to stop and that’s when she collapses. Her dance partner and the local people go to help her.

However, according to media report, the woman died on the spot.

Everything seems to indicate that Carmen lost her life due to a massive heart attack. However, the authorities have not issued official statements regarding the incident.

