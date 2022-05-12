In North Carolina, United States, a man died of cardiac arrest in the yard of his house while burying a woman he had strangled.according to local media reports.

Police officials were notified that a man was lying in the patio of his house and did not answer. Upon arrival at the scene, they found the body of 60-year-old Joseph McKinnon, who appeared to have died of natural causes, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and Coroner David Burnett confirmed in local media.

Neverthelessagents also found a second body, which was identified as Patricia Dent, 65, who lived with McKinnon at the residence. She was wrapped in a plastic bag inside a newly dug well, according to ‘News Channel 8’.

Autopsy results released in local media reported that McKinnon died of cardiac arrest and Dent by strangulation.

“Evidence gathered at the scene, along with witness statements, helped investigators construct a timeline, leading us to believe that the Mr. McKinnon attacked Mrs. Dent while they were inside her house”, commented the sheriff Jody Rowland in the medium ‘News Channel 8’.

Furthermore, Rowland added: “Mr. McKinnon tied her up and wrapped her in garbage bags before putting her in the previously dug pit. The pit was partially filled in by Mr. McKinnon. While covering the well, Mr. McKinnon had the cardiac event, causing the death of him.”

