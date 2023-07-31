A gust of wind blew away an inflatable bouncy castle in a French amusement park and a father and his 3-year-old daughter were flung 50 meters through the air. Both were transported in critical condition to a hospital in Marseille, 40 kilometers away. The father (35) died there.

The accident took place on Sunday at the Wonderland Water Park in Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume. The amusement park has inflatable attractions in a basin.

During the fatal moment, a bouncy castle with a length and width of 20 meters was shoveled by the wind. The wind is currently blowing hard in the department where the park is located, with local wind gusts of 55 kilometers per hour. In the region, there was an alert phase red on Sunday due to forest fires due to the wind.

Father and daughter resuscitated

The father and daughter who were in the attraction went into cardiac arrest, the fire service reported. The 3.5-year-old girl and her 35-year-old father were resuscitated before they were both taken to hospital in critical condition. There the father still succumbed.

The mayor of the town, Alain Decanis, has expressed dismay at the accident and said that an investigation is underway into how this could have happened. French media report that the management said in a statement on Facebook that the park, which opened its doors for the first time in June this year, was hit by “a devastating, unexpected tornado.” The water park’s website was offline Monday morning.

The site will remain closed for the next two days in consultation with the municipality. “In solidarity for the victims and their families.” The owner of the park says he is in shock to the French channel TF1. “We set up the attractions and confirm them. Unfortunately, there are elements that we have no control over. We deeply regret the situation,” the owner said via TF1.

