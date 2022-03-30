In Venezuela, a man died due to carelessness on the part of his doctors, who left scissors inside his stomach.

The man, identified as Iván Chávez, 59, underwent surgery and after it suffered complications that led to his death.

The patient had to undergo surgery due to inflammatory diverticulitis. At first, the surgery seemed to be a complete success, since he did not need intubation or an intensive care unit, his daughter Isamar Chávez told the newspaper ‘Noticia Al Día’.

As the days passed in the hospital room, the man began to feel unwell again. He had abdominal discomfort, choked on food, and had trouble having a bowel movement.

The doctors did not know what was wrong with him, so they ordered stomach pumps and different medications, but nothing relieved his symptoms. Until an x-ray examination was performed, which revealed that the man had scissors in his stomach.

Doctors quickly ordered another surgery to remove the item they had left behind. This new intervention had a very high risk, since he “was a high-risk kidney patient,” according to his daughter.

When the extraction was finished, the doctors told his family that Mr. Chavez would recover soon.

Five days later, the man passed away. His family blamed the negligence of the specialists.

So far, it is not known if the family will file a lawsuit against the doctors who performed the surgery.

