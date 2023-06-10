A 32-year-old man died in the night from Friday to Saturday after the police used a taser against him. It reports that Prosecution. The National Investigation Department is investigating the incident.

Around 11:15 p.m., Rotterdam police received a report of a confused man who would have jumped on a vehicle. A chase ensued, the OM writes, and the police used the stun gun to get him under control. Shortly afterwards, the detainee became unwell. Although the agents and emergency services immediately started resuscitation, the 32-year-old man died later that night in hospital. Whether the taser was actually the cause of death has yet to be investigated.

Since the beginning of last year, the police have been deploying tasers nationwide. After a three-day training, officers are allowed to carry the weapon on the street. There was discussion about the introduction: there are concerns that tasers are more dangerous than the police make out. “The use of this weapon can indeed endanger the health and lives of people,” writes Amnesty for example. The human rights organization wants, among other things, a ban on the use of electroshock weapons against people who run away.