A man died and two other people were injured when they were hit by a

lightning when they performed a hike to the summit of Rucu Pichincha, the extinct volcano that rises on the side of Quito, the capital of Ecuadoras reported this Monday by the Ecuadorian National Police.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday around 3:10 p.m. local time (8:10 p.m. GMT), led to a rescue operation by the special operations group (GOE) of the Police and a police helicopterto evacuate the victim and the two injured people from the upper part of the mountain.

The rescue efforts lasted around two hours due to the weather and terrain conditions. The injured people received primary medical care, while the body of the deceased was placed at the disposal of the authorities.

According to data provided by first response institutions, The two affected people received pre-hospital care and were discharged at the scene as there were no complications. At the same time, firefighters had to take charge of another rescue in the Guagua Pichincha crater, adjacent to Rucu Pichincha, where the fall of a 33-year-old foreign tourist was reported, according to reported the integrated emergency service ECU 911.

After carrying out the relevant coordination by the relief personnel, a sweep was carried out throughout the area until contact was made with the affected person by telephone call. with the aim of identifying his injuries and the exact location to carry out the rescue.

Members of the Quito Fire Department reached the injured person, provided first aid and then he was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was provided with specific medical assistance according to his diagnosis.

