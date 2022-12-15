Disgusting footage shows the moment an ultrasound discovered microscopic worms squirming in the testicle of a 26-year-old man in India. Doctors were shocked to see “linear moving structures” in a thin tube that carries fluid and white blood cells in the scrotum.

The unnamed patient was diagnosed with lymphatic filariasis and prescribed a three-week course of an antiparasitic drug. When the patient returned, the worms were gone.

Worms “clog” the region, causing swelling. In the case of the Indian patient, the testicle had thick, hard and rough skin. According to the study, the detected agitation is recognized as a symptom of filarial dancing, defined as “undulations of live worms that have migrated to the lymphatic channels, causing dilation and dysfunction”.

Infections with the worms are triggered by mosquito bites, which transfer them into the bloodstream.

Once there, they travel to the lymphatic system – a circulatory system used to drain fluids. This takes them to other areas of the body, including the scrotum. In this system, they mature, mate and release millions of offspring.

Usually, the worms do not cause any symptoms. But in some cases, damage to the lymphatic system causes fluid to start building up in the legs, causing lymphedema. In cases where there is gross swelling of the limbs, patients are diagnosed with elephantiasis.

In men, parasitic worms can also cause swelling in the genital area.

The swelling can become so severe that it leads to disfigurement and mobility issues for patients.