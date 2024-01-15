Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/15/2024 – 20:53

A man in a bar in the Santa Teresa neighborhood, in the center of Rio, tore down a painting with the image of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and destroyed a plaque alluding to councilor Marielle Franco, who was executed in the city in March 2018. The vandalism was recorded by a regular at the site.

In a video circulating on social media, a man in a green and white striped t-shirt punches a painting with Lula's image, while another, in a white dress blouse, tries to stop the action. The individual also destroys a plaque in honor of Marielle, tearing half of the signage off the wall.

The action took place last Thursday, the 11th, at Armazém Pousada São Joaquim, which is located on Rua Almirante Alexandrino. On social media, the establishment stated that the man was a “drunk customer and dissatisfied with the political position represented by the objects displayed on the walls”.

The establishment also reported that it registered a police report against the vandal: “We respect and welcome all opinions, but we do not tolerate any form of violence and violations in this house.”

In another post, the bar showed what the painting with the president's image looked like. The glass in the frame was shattered, but the drawing remained intact. According to those responsible for the place, the piece was given as a gift by an artist.

In a statement, the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro reported that the case is being investigated by the 7th State Police Station and has been forwarded to the Special Criminal Court (Jecrim). The man responsible for the vandalism has not yet been identified.

O Estadão contacted Armazém São Joaquim, but received no response until the publication of this text.

Plaque with Marielle's name was destroyed in 2018

During the 2018 electoral campaign, state deputy Rodrigo Amorim (PRD-RJ) and former deputy Daniel Silveira (no party-RJ) destroyed a plaque in honor of Marielle similar to the one that was vandalized last week. Silveira has been in prison since February for failing to comply with precautionary measures imposed by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), such as the use of an electronic ankle bracelet and the ban on using social media, in the process in which he was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison for anti-democratic attacks .

The sign was placed on one of the corners of Praça Floriano, where the Rio City Council is located, by allies of the murdered councilor. At the time, Amorim stated that the signage was placed in an alleged violation of public property. “Fulfilling our civic duty, we removed the depredation and restored the plaque in honor of the great marshal (in reference to Floriano Peixoto, second president of Brazil between 1891 and 1894)”, said the state deputy.

In March 2021, when the councilwoman's execution completed three years, Rio City Hall inaugurated a new plaque with Marielle's name in the place where the old one stood. In addition to the name of the councilor, the new signage included the inscription: “Brutally murdered on March 14, 2018 for fighting for a more just society”.