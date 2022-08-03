The moment an angry man destroys his car with a shovel was recorded on video. The event was recorded after the ITV (Technical Vehicle Inspection) decided to retain the car upon discovering that the subject did not have a driver’s license and the vehicle’s papers were not in order.

The violent reaction took place this Tuesday on Rafael Núñez Avenue at 6400, in the city of Córdoba, Argentina. While the ITV carried out an operation near the CPC No. 3 municipal administration office in the Arguello neighborhood.

The individual was detained to carry out a vehicle control, which ended in a failed escape attempt by the driver.a threat to set the car on fire, and then an unexpected response that soon went viral.

In dialogue with Cba24n, an Argentine news portal, the ITV technical director explained that “when (the driver) is notified that the vehicle has to be held, he begins to threaten to set it on fire and then takes a shovel and begins to break it”.

Is it the only case that has been presented?

A similar event would have occurred in Paraná, in October of last year, when a man knocked down a gate to rescue his Chevrolet S10 truck that would have been impounded for poor parking.

Apparently, the subject arrived at a deposit located in Cinco Esquinas, where without paying the fine or informing the security team, he violently backed away and took the car that was under surveillance by the traffic authorities.

The video did not take long to go viral and the individual was compared to Roberto Darín in a scene from “Wild Tales”, a film in which the protagonist puts a bomb in his vehicle to make it explode in the place where he is being held.

Unlike the episode in Córdoba, the events in the city on the east bank escalated and the traffic police not only managed to recover the offender’s van, but also several aggravating circumstances were added to his case.

