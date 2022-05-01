Culiacán Sinaloa.- The report to the emergency number mobilized the public security forces, when it was reported by civilians that a subject was deprived of liberty in Las Quintas neighborhood, in CuliacánSinaloa.

The data indicates that it was at 10:05 p.m. when a subject identified as Rufino Antonio “N” in the streets of Xicoténcatl and the city of Monterrey in said sector.

Agents from the three government orders immediately moved to carry out an operation in the area and find those responsible for this lifted.

The versions given by some witnesses from the neighborhood indicated that armed subjects in a vehicle whose identity is unknown, deprived the aforementioned subject of his liberty.

Likewise, agents of the State Attorney General’s Office to the site to open the corresponding investigation folder of the facts.

Note: Jonathan Hermida.