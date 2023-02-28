Raúl Rodríguez has lived and worked in the United States for almost 50 years. He served in the Navy and had been an immigration officer for Customs and Border Protection since 2000, until life took a dramatic turn for him.

A family secret changed his role and put him at the gates of deportation.

After years of working as an official, he processed thousands of expulsions, visa cancellations, asylum cases and any process that had to do with the processing of immigrants in USA and now it happened to be him who needed a residence, because in 2018 he found out that he had been born in Mexico.

Raúl Rodríguez is facing possible deportation. Photo: Screenshot KRGV.com

When he was in the process of applying for citizenship for his brother, he requested the necessary documents, including his birth certificate, a piece of paper he had never seen, as reported by KRGV.com, a local media outlet in Rio Grande Valley, Texas.

The Mexican birth certificate predated what Ramírez believed to be the original from the United States.

This is how the Office of the Inspector General began to investigate the legal situation of one of its officials, who for two decades was involved in the deportation of hundreds of migrants.

Distraught and confused, Rodríguez contacted his father to clarify the situation with the authorities.

“At first, he was a little hesitant and didn’t want to answer the questions, but I finally said, ‘Hey, I need to know the truth.’ And he shook his head saying that I was born in Mexico. And it was devastating, because he knew what was going to happen next,” Rodríguez mentioned to the aforementioned outlet.

The man lost his job and the investigation continued, in which they determined that he had not falsified his document.

However, your citizenship is at risk, as US law does not allow a person who has falsely claimed to be a US citizen to ever apply for citizenship.

Jaime Diez, Rodríguez’s attorney, says USCIS is treating this case differently.

Read here: (Pregnant prisoner asks for freedom arguing that her baby “is innocent”)

But this truth has triggered other problems. His social circle has moved away and those who were his friends may now be the ones who persecute them. There are also tensions in the marriage: his wife also works processing immigration applications. His teenage sons worry about losing their father.

“Every time I see a police officer or a police officer, I get stiff or nervous when I see Border Patrol. These are people I worked with and now I have to fear them,” Rodríguez said.

More news

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME