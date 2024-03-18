John Barnett worked for 32 years at the aircraft manufacturer Boeing, until 2017 when he retired. The former employee repeatedly raised concerns about quality standards and launched lengthy legal action against the American company. The man was scheduled to undergo further questioning last weekend; However, he was found dead in his car.

Barnett was testifying against Boeing, but was found last Saturday without vital signs in his vehicle in South Carolina. According to local authorities, “the subject had a gunshot wound that, apparently, was self-inflicted.”

However, in the face of his sudden death, A friend of the family told the international media and expressed that she did not believe that version, because she had previously spoken with him and gave him an important warning.

The man had been a quality control manager at the multinational and was in its plants in Everett, Washington and North Charleston. After his retirement, he exposed irregular manufacturing practices.

The woman identified as Jennifer spoke with the television network 'WPDE' and said that her friend went to visit her and they began to talk about what was coming in the trial. In his own words: “He wasn't worried about security, because I asked him directly”.

“I said, 'Aren't you afraid?' And he said: 'no, I'm not afraid, but if something happens to me, it's not suicide.'he added.

She assured that she does not believe what happened, because “he was a man who loved life too much and loved his family and brothers too much to put them through that.”

Details about his death

According to the coroner's report, Barnett, 62, died on March 9 from “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The man was staying at a hotel and had gone to Charleston, South Carolina, for legal interviews. His lawyers tried to communicate with him and had no response from him; For this reason, they asked the Police to carry out a check.

According to 'The New York Post', a staff member found the former employee's body in his truck, with a gun in his hand and a head wound.

The local Police Department reported that preliminary investigations are being carried out to determine the exact cause of his death “along with any important findings that may shed light on the circumstances surrounding him.”

John Barnett, former employee of the American company Boeing. Photo:Social networks. Share

In conversation with 'CNN', lawyers Robert Turkewitz and Brian Knowles described what Barnett was like. “John was in the middle of the deposition process in his whistleblower retaliation case, which was finally coming to an end. He was in a very good mood and was looking forward to leaving this phase of his life behind and moving forward. “We didn't see any indication that she would take her life.”they expressed.

His family also gave their statement and told 'NPR': “He was looking forward to going to court and hoped it would force Boeing to change its culture.”

What did you report?

All of this is due to some concerns from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and complaints that people have made to the Boeing company “due to failures in its airplanes” and the legal battle that John Barnett was facing.

The company is under fire for an incident that occurred in January, when an emergency exit door came unstuck after taking off from Portland International Airport.

In 2019, Barnett told the BBC that workers, under pressure, had installed parts that did not meet quality standards. In addition, pointing out serious problems with oxygen systems.

The former employee became concerned about the assembly procedures that put people at risk and warned about what was happening. The company always denied its statements, according to international media.

According to the man, “poor quality materials had been taken from scrap containers and installed on airplanes.” He also revealed that oxygen tests showed a 25 percent failure rate. That is, four of the masks could not function correctly in the event of any accident.

