The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a man demanding that another person return 72,000 dirhams that he had transferred to his account as a good loan, noting that the plaintiff did not provide the court with evidence to support his claims.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against a company and its owner, demanding that they be obligated to pay him an amount of 72 thousand dirhams, with legal interest at a rate of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, and obligating them to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees, indicating that he granted the second defendant a good loan in the amount of the debt claimed, and transferred it to the account of the first defendant, owned by the second defendant, and the defendant refused to return the amount, despite his promise to return it upon request, and submitted a document portfolio, which included copies of the commercial license of the first defendant, the identity of the second defendant, and a bank statement.

For its part, the court explained in the grounds of its ruling that, according to the provisions of the Federal Evidence Law in Civil and Commercial Transactions, the plaintiff must prove his claim, and the defendant may deny it, since the original is innocence, and its preoccupation is incidental, and therefore the burden of proof falls on the one who claims otherwise, noting that the plaintiff, throughout the stages of his appearance in the case, did not submit to the court his valid evidence of the validity of what he claims, especially since the copy of the account statement attached to the plaintiff’s document portfolio cannot in any way be a basis for supporting the validity of the loan as claimed by the plaintiff, given that this statement did not indicate within its folds the reason for the amounts, whether they were due to a loan or otherwise, in addition to the fact that the plaintiff did not support the account statement attached to him with any evidence or other proof proving the validity of what he claims, and he was unable to provide valid evidence for his request, and the court ruled to reject the case as it is, and obligate the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses of the case.