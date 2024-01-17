A 64-year-old man from Delft has taken Action to court. While shopping, he was hit with a 4.5 kilo Buddha statue on his head and ended up in hospital. The woman who dropped the statue on his head left the store unnoticed. According to the judge, this was a 'very unfortunate set of circumstances'. But the victim doesn't leave it at that and demands compensation, he tells AD. “Action must take its responsibility.”

