A man drove into several pedestrians in a parking garage at Cologne Bonn Airport. At least five people were injured, including two police officers. The driver also hit a number of cars.

German media report that it is a 57-year-old man. At around 9:30 a.m., he deliberately drove towards people in a rented van in parking garage P2. Some managed to avoid the car. “We are now talking about several injured,” says a local police spokesman. No one is in danger.

According to the German Image the man drove his van back and forth in the garage several times. He rammed an Audi A5 so hard that the car crashed into a barrier and also hit a Kia and a Volvo.

The driver has been arrested and is currently in hospital. According to the police, there are indications that the man has psychological problems. Two officers suffered minor injuries as the man resisted arrest.