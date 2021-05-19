ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

Tesla and its autopilot are in the negative headlines. There are always devastating accidents. And some followers of Musk only make it worse …

Palo Alto (USA) – Tesla and its autonomous driver assistance system, the autopilot: It seems like a never-ending story of negative headlines strung together. Since the self-driving control of the electric car manufacturer was introduced a few years ago, there has been criticism. Critics say that the system is not mature enough and has significant shortcomings. But these allegations are not only evident from the Tesla boss Elon Musk* (49), but also many of his supporters vehemently back.

And a new tweet from a Tesla disciple named Warren R. is more of a general hilarity among critics. Because the US attorney defends the man from the back seat by claiming that his behavior was "not inconsiderate". After all, an activated "autopilot is much safer than a human driver on a motorway. Even ten times safer, "he concludes his tweet. Good food for Tesla critics! Immediately there is a shit storm for the Musk fan. The return coach is not long in coming.