In the Moscow region, a man was crushed by a tree during a hurricane, he did not survive. This is reported by REN TV.

The tragedy occurred in the village of Provody in the Domodedovo urban district of the Moscow region. It is noted that the man on whom the tree fell was found in a forest belt in the area of ​​Dachnaya Street.

On July 5, Moscow and the Moscow region were hit by hurricane Orhan, which brought heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail. A tornado was spotted in the Moscow region.

On July 2, it was reported that a woman and a child had died in St. Petersburg due to a hurricane. Investigations were organized into the incident.