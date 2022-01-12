Home page world

From: Oliver Schmitz

A seriously injured man dragged himself to St. Vincent’s Hospital. (Archive image) © Henning Kaiserdpa

In Cologne-Nippes, a man was critically injured with a knife. Police arrested a suspect around a week after the crime.

Update from January 12, 12:06 p.m.: In the case of a life-threatening knife attack in Cologne-Nippes a suspect was arrested. As a spokesman for the Cologne police announced, the emergency services had a 55-year-old man on Tuesday (January 11th) in an apartment in Trinkets arrested. On the night of January 5, he is said to have attacked a 40-year-old man in an argument on Mauenheimer Strasse with a knife and seriously injured him. The 55-year-old is to be brought before a judge today. A 48-year-old woman was initially suspected, but was released a short time later. (bs / ots)

Man attacked with knife – arrested woman is free again

Update from January 7th, 3:32 p.m .: The woman who was arrested after a knife attack on a 40-year-old man in Cologne is free again. As a spokesman for the Cologne police announced on Friday (January 7th), the urgent suspicion against the 48-year-old was not confirmed. “The prosecution ordered immediate release from police custody,” said the spokesman. The previous investigations would have led to “another suspect”. This person is now being sought. The police did not give any details. The background to the brutal act is also still unclear. On the night of Wednesday (January 5), a 40-year-old man in Nippes was critically injured by a knife. (bs / ots)

First report from January 5th, 12:30 p.m .:

Cologne: man attacked with knife – then he dragged himself seriously injured to the hospital

Cologne – Drama in Cologne: On the night of Wednesday (January 5th) a dispute in the Nippes district escalated. A man was critically injured by a knife, as Cologne public prosecutor and Cologne police jointly announced. Then the 40-year-old was seriously injured and dragged himself to a nearby hospital.

Cologne trinkets: man after knife attack in mortal danger – 48-year-old arrested

The incident happened in an apartment on Mauenheimer Strasse. There the man got into an argument with a woman for “reasons that are still unexplained”. She is said to have injured him with a knife. When the 40-year-old arrived at the hospital, rescue workers alerted the police.

The 48-year-old was arrested at the scene. Now a demonstration before the judge is being examined and a homicide commission is being set up. (os with ots)