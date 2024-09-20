Cuban opposition figure José Manuel Barreiro Rouco was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in Cuba for sharing memes in a private WhatsApp group with members of his family, in which Cuban dictators Miguel Díaz-Canel, Fidel Castro and Raúl Castro were portrayed in a “derogatory manner”, the independent portal reported. Marti News.

The ruling, issued by the Municipal Court of Cienfuegos, capital of the province of the same name, highlights yet another episode of growing repression in Cuba, where freedom of expression and privacy are frequently violated in the name of protecting the communist regime.

Barreiro, identified as a 52-year-old barber, was initially arrested on June 15, 2023, on charges of having committed “acts against state security.” The opponent participated in the demonstrations against the communist regime held in July 2021 and has since been the target of investigations and trials, many with fabricated evidence, for alleged links to “counterrevolutionary groups.”

The defense team had recently managed to convert Barreiro’s preventive detention into house arrest, which he was serving until now. The opponent is still trying to appeal the various cases for which he was wrongly accused.

In recent months, however, as part of the investigations against the opposition, Cuban communist authorities confiscated his cell phone and found memes that he had shared in a WhatsApp group called “Family”, made up only of close relatives. The exchange of messages was interpreted by communist authorities as an offense to the “honor and integrity” of the “central figures of the Cuban Revolution”, resulting in a new lawsuit and subsequent conviction against the opposition.

During the trial of this case, which took place this Monday (16) in the Court of Cienfuegos, the communist prosecutors said that the opponent was publicly disseminating the memes, beyond the private group with his family, which “hurt the honor of the island’s regime”. They also stated that the memes advocated “violent actions against the dictatorship”.

Barreiro’s defense, however, said that the investigators themselves saw that the content had been shared privately, only with the opponent’s family members. According to the Martiat no point were the communist prosecutors able to prove that the content had been shared outside the family group.

“At trial, they couldn’t prove that the memes were made public. It’s an injustice,” said Juan Alberto De la Nuez, president of the Citizen Movement for Reflection and Reconciliation, an independent organization to which Barreiro belongs.

Despite the defense’s arguments, the court decided to convict Barreiro for the memes shared in his family’s group. The sentence against the oppositionist is expected to be made official in ten days, during which time he can appeal, although it is unlikely that his actions will be upheld. In the meantime, Barreiro will remain under house arrest, also answering for the other crimes he was accused of by the regime.