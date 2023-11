Images of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, murdered in 2006, displayed at Novaya Gazeta headquarters last year, when the newspaper’s license was revoked | Photo: EFE/Ignacio Ortega

The Russian government granted a pardon to a former police officer involved in the death of an investigative journalist after he fought against Ukraine in the war that began in Eastern Europe in February 2022.

Sergei Khadzhikurbanov had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for participating in the murder of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, a crime that occurred in 2006.

In an interview with the Russian agency RBC, the former police officer’s lawyer, Alexei Mikhalchik, said that Khadzhikurbanov initially participated in the war as a prisoner, after signing a first contract.

“He was then forgiven and now participates [do conflito] as an independent military, having signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense,” Mikhalchik said.

In a joint statement, the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, where Politkovskaya worked, and the journalist’s family called the pardon for the former police officer a “monstrous injustice and arbitrariness”.

“It is disrespectful to the memory of a person who was killed due to his beliefs and professional duties,” they said in the statement, reproduced by The Moscow Times newspaper. “The State has long stopped protecting the law and uses it for its own perverted reasoning.”

Due to its criticism of the Putin government, Novaya Gazeta had its license revoked in Russia last year and today publishes a European edition, produced in Riga, the capital of Latvia.