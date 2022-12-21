A 33-year-old man who was sentenced to twenty years in prison yesterday for his involvement in the Beuningen mistaken murder of handyman Mehmet Kilicsoy is on the run after cutting his ankle bracelet. The Public Prosecution Service confirms this after reporting by De Telegraaf. It would be August D.

The man’s pre-trial detention was lifted in November because the court found that there was not enough evidence against him at that time. “On an extra day of the hearing at the end of November, the public prosecutor brought forward new evidence. The man was convicted on that basis,” the OM explains.

The man had to report December 21. At the time, he was wearing an ankle bracelet for a previous conviction, ‘so that his whereabouts were visible’. That ankle bracelet has now been cut, so it is unknown where the man is. “That is why he is internationally recognized.”

Mischief

Mehmet Kilicsoy (49) from Nijmegen was shot in the head and upper body on the morning of July 6, 2020 on Thorbeckeplein in Beuningen, Gelderland. Two masked men opened fire from a stolen white Volkswagen Transporter. He was riddled with seven bullets at close range, one of which ultimately proved fatal. The gunmen, dressed entirely in black, fled immediately after the shooting.

The court considers it a mistaken murder, because the police could not find any motive. It is unclear who the intended target was.

Maximum possible prison sentence

The court sees Jomairo D. (29) from Amsterdam as the main suspect behind the murder. He was sentenced to 30 years, the maximum possible temporary prison sentence. August D. is Jomairo’s brother and is said to have ‘made ends meet’ by arranging weapons and making his house available. He has to go to prison for twenty years.

There were four other co-defendants. They were sentenced to five to 26 years. The court called the methods of the convicted men unconscionable. August D. was not present at the verdict yesterday.

Huge impact

Kilicsoy’s death had a huge impact: the handyman leaves behind a wife and three children. “Our lives have been destroyed,” said an emotional widow in a hearing last summer.