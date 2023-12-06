Home page World

The defendant in the Munich I regional court with his lawyers. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

“It’s a clear overall picture,” says the judge – and convicts a 64-year-old of murdering his wife. Another chamber of the court decided completely differently on the matter last year.

Munich – When the verdict against her father is announced, the daughter starts screaming. She drums her hands on the bench in front of her. So loud that what the presiding judge says is almost lost. She sentences the young woman’s father to life imprisonment for murdering her mother.

The Chamber of the Munich I Regional Court sees it as proven that the 64-year-old killed his wife with a shot in the head around nine years ago – and thus comes to a different conclusion than his fellow judges in 2022.

At that time, another chamber of the regional court had acquitted the man of the murder charge. Because the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) overturned this controversial ruling, the process had to be reopened.

“We looked at every single detail very carefully and thought intensively,” says the judge. “Do the individual parts give a picture? Yes, it’s a clear overall picture.”

Husband protests his innocence

His wife’s death in 2015 had long been treated as a suicide. After doubts arose, the public prosecutor’s office finally brought murder charges against the husband, who protested his innocence during the trial: “I did not shoot my wife.”

His defense had argued that the man should be acquitted of the murder charge, that he should only be convicted of violating the weapons law and that the arrest warrant against him should be revoked.

The public prosecutor’s office, which had called for a murder conviction, assumed that the Bosnian killed his wife, with whom he had been married for 17 years and had five children, “driven by jealousy.” Accordingly, the relationship was difficult – the defendant appeared jealous and controlling.

The man’s version

The 64-year-old, however, said in court that as a couple they had consensual sex games with the gun. That evening in 2015, he tried to take the gun out of his wife’s hand during a scuffle. “Then a shot went off and it fell over.”

Despite doubts in the chamber at the time about the defendant’s description, the principle “in dubio pro reo” applied to them in the first trial before the regional court – in case of doubt, for the defendant.

The judges on Wednesday do not have these doubts: “The hypothesis of an accident or suicide is finally off the table,” emphasized the presiding judge in her reasons for the judgment. dpa