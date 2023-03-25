The Civil Police of Tocantins will investigate a video in which a man confuses the signage of a vacancy for neurodiverse people – such as autistic and dyslexic people – with the LGBTQIA+ symbol and makes a series of homophobic comments. The recording was made in a mall in the central region of Palmas.

On social networks, the images generated revolt and clarifications from the entity that supports and helps people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

+ Campaign wants to veto the law that revokes anti-homophobia measure in Maranhão

The 1st Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Vulnerable People (DAV – Palmas) received the complaint and will investigate the attacks recorded in the parking lot to identify who committed it, according to the Civil Police. The images do not show who the author of the video is.

“Here live, there is already a vacancy for neurodiverse people, I mean, being able to be gay, lesbian, dyke […]. Already have it here in Palmas […] This is PT”, said the author in the recording.

The voice is that of a man, who apparently does not know the symbol assigned to different people, who have some condition in which the brain has different formations. They are people with autism and syndromes that can compromise the individual’s cognition at different levels.

In addition to the homophobic attacks, the man also mentioned that this would have been done by the Workers’ Party (PT). PT Tocantins expressed itself through a note saying that it considered the attitude “nefarious”, explained the differences of the neurodiverse public and defended the LGBTQIA+ community.

Palmas Shopping, where the video was recorded, made publications on social networks explaining to the public what neurodiversity is, and that people who have this condition should not be seen as ‘disabled’. “They are, above all, part of human diversity”, quoted the establishment.

The mall’s advisory said it filed a police report on the case this Friday (24).