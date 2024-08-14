A 36-year-old man who was sexually harassed by a colleague at work approached sex coach Deirdre Sanders for advice. His letter and the specialist’s response published tabloid The Sun.

The author of the letter stated that the 23-year-old colleague began giving him expensive gifts, sending provocative messages and explicit videos of herself. The problem is complicated by the fact that management instructed the man to train this woman when she first started working on his team. Because of this situation, his relationship with his regular partner deteriorated significantly. “My girlfriend was sleeping when the first video came to my phone. In it, my colleague was dancing in her underwear, then took off her bra and blew me a kiss. I immediately deleted it. Since then, she has repeatedly sent me her nudes and explicit sex videos,” the man complained, adding that he does not know how to cope with the situation.

In response, Sanders noted that situations often arise at work in which a person feels uncomfortable, but this is not a reason to ignore what is happening in the hope that everything will resolve itself. Instead, she recommended that the man deal with the problem as soon as possible. “This intern is behaving inappropriately, her behavior amounts to sexual harassment. She needs to be told to stop. I strongly recommend that you report her to your HR department, and they should take steps to investigate your allegations and provide you with support,” the expert suggested.

She also believes that it is better for a man to save all inappropriate messages in order to prove the truth of his words if necessary.

