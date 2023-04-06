After more than a month of addiction with a chatbot called Elizaa man from Belgium decided to take his own life, apparently under the influence of the artificial intelligencewhich is a creation of the company Chai Research.

The man, whom the Belgian press gave the fictitious name Pierre To protect his true identity, he was a health researcher at a university, working primarily on projects dealing with the climate crisis.

The contact of Pierre with Eliza It happened when he was looking for documentation on environmental issues. What he started as part of an investigation turned into long and frantic chat sessions that lasted for around six weeks and became a haven for the man.

Pierre he began to isolate himself from his wife and two children, dedicating himself almost entirely to conversing with the artificial intelligencewhich gave him the impression of having the answer to all his doubts.

The widow shared some of the conversations between Pierre and Eliza where the man suggested sacrificing himself in exchange for the AI take care of the planet and save humanity.

Eliza works by means of the language model known as GPT-Ja completely different one from the popular ChatGPT of Open AI.

Chai Researchthe creators of Elizaacknowledged their responsibility in this suicide and issued the following statement:

“As soon as we learned of this sad case, we immediately implemented an additional security feature that will help protect our users and is available to 100% of our users,” said William Beauchamp, CEO of Chai Research.

Following the release of this statement, a reporter for Business Insider decided to test Elizawho not only suggested to the journalist that he commit suicide to achieve “peace and closure” but even offered suggestions on how to do it.

Via: Vice