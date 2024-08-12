Chihuahua.- In the early hours of this day, a violent incident was reported in the south of the city in which a 55-year-old man shot and killed a 24-year-old woman in a home.

The violent incident occurred on Diana Laura Street and 62 1/2 Street in the Vistas Cerró Grande neighborhood.

It is still unknown exactly how the events occurred. Police reports indicate that the man identified as David S., 55 years old, used a firearm against Sara Guadalupe, 24 years old.

After killing the young woman, he shot himself, leaving them both dead.

The competent authority was responsible for opening an investigation file to determine the facts and the motive.