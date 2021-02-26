After an alleged accident with a dead person in Hanau, the public prosecutor is investigating. The man got under a truck.

On 63 year old man from the Main-Kinzig district has died.

from the has died. He got under a truck on one Company premises in Hanau and died at the scene of the accident.

on one and died at the scene of the accident. The Investigations has taken over the public prosecutor’s office in Hanau.

Update from Thursday, February 25th, 2021, 2:49 p.m .: After a man with a suspected on Wednesday (February 24th, 2021) accident in Hanau has died, is now investigating the Public prosecutor. A spokesman said that the 63-year-old’s body is to be autopsied, but that the result and the preparation of expert opinions are “not soon” expected. It is more likely that these will take several weeks.

For the incident it was on Wednesday (February 24th, 2021) around 9:50 a.m. Alba Metall Süd Rhein-Main GmbH premises came. An employee of the company was run over by a truck and died on the spot.

Hanau: man gets under truck and dies

First report from Wednesday, February 24th, 2021, 1:07 p.m .: Hanau– In the Auheimer Strasse in Hanau* it is on Wednesday (02/24/2021) to one bad accident came. A man got there on the Alba Metall Süd Rhein-Main GmbH premises under a truck and was fatally injured. According to the police, it is allegedly an accident at work.

The officers were informed at 9:52 a.m. that a 63 year old man from the Main-Kinzig-Kreis under one truck came. How exactly this came about is currently still being determined. Despite the rescue workers arriving quickly, the man died at the scene of the accident on the Company premises in Hanau. Apparently a crane from the Offenbach professional fire brigade was requested for the rescue work. The exact background is still unclear.

Man hit by truck in Hanau and fatally injured

A total of around 50 emergency services were on site. Apparently the company did on theirs after the accident Site in Hanau ceased operations for today.

