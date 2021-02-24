A 63-year-old man is killed in an alleged work accident in Hanau. He gets under a truck.

Hanau – On Auheimer Strasse in Hanau* There was a serious accident on Wednesday (February 24th, 2021). A man got caught in a truck on the premises of Alba Metall Süd Rhein-Main GmbH and was fatally injured. According to the police, it is allegedly an accident at work.

The officers were informed at 9:52 a.m. that a 63-year-old man from the Main-Kinzig district had come under a truck. How exactly this came about is currently still being determined. Despite the emergency services arriving quickly, the man died at the accident site on the company premises in Hanau. Apparently a crane from the Offenbach professional fire brigade was requested for the rescue work. The exact background is still unclear. (msb) * op-online.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

The article is being updated …