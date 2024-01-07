Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

A man disappeared through the emergency exit at Salt Lake City airport in the US on New Year's Day. The police found him in a running engine.

Munich – At the start of the new year, a fatal accident occurred at Salt Lake City Airport in the US state of Utah: According to police reports, a 30-year-old man climbed into a running aircraft engine and died of his injuries. It was not yet known why the accident occurred (As of January 7th) cannot be clarified. Another incident in the USA, however, ended lightly: a plane lost part of a window in the middle of the flight – fortunately the plane was able to land without any serious injuries.

Man dies at US airport after climbing into running plane engine before takeoff

Late on Monday evening (January 1st), an airport shop employee reported a disturbance by a passenger on the secured side of the terminal shortly before 10 p.m. Officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) Airport Division responded to the case.

They first found the person they were looking for on one of the runways, including his clothes and shoes. A little later they discovered the 30-year-old in a running aircraft engine – he was unconscious and apparently seriously injured.

Fatal accident at Salt Lake City airport: resuscitation efforts are unsuccessful

At this point, the plane in whose engine the man was located was being prepared for take-off and being de-iced. The pilots were asked by the police to switch off the aircraft engines immediately. The rescue workers began rescuing the man and then initiated resuscitation measures. However, these were unsuccessful: the 30-year-old died from his fatal injuries at the scene of the accident. According to SLCPD, the man had a ticket for a flight to Denver.

The incident had no impact on the airport's overall operations. Like the broadcaster CNN announced, but the flight of the affected aircraft to San Francisco was canceled.

Fatal accident leaves police with unanswered questions: Why did the man climb into the engine?

An autopsy and a toxicology examination have now been carried out. Separate investigations are also underway by various agencies, including the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

It is still unclear why the man climbed into the running aircraft engine. The exact cause of death and the type of injuries are currently unknown. The SLCPD said it will not release further information until the investigation is complete.

The accident is reminiscent of a similar incident in the summer of 2023: in San Antonio, Texas, a 19-year-old airport employee was sucked in by an aircraft engine and died. (cln)