Carmen Mörwald

On New Year's Day, a man was discovered unconscious in an airplane engine. Despite resuscitation measures, he died of his injuries.

Salt Lake City – Airports are generally considered to be particularly safe, but things do happen there from time to time dangerous incidents – like the one recently at Zurich Airport. There was also an incident at the beginning of 2024: According to police reports, a 30-year-old man climbed into an airplane engine at the airport in Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah on New Year's Day and died. He got onto the tarmac through the emergency exit.

According to officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) Airport Division, the man had a ticket for a flight to Denver. First Recently there was an incident on another flight to Denver.

The investigation began Monday night (January 1) when an airport employee reported a disturbance by a passenger on the secured side of the terminal. The police began searching for the man. And found his personal belongings, including clothing and shoes, on one of the runways.

The search lasted just 15 minutes before SLCPD officers discovered the man unconscious in a rotating airplane engine. The machine was de-icing at the time of the accident.

After the pilots were asked to switch off the engine, rescue workers pulled the man out of the fairing and began resuscitation measures. Unfortunately, it was in vain because the 30-year-old died from his injuries at the scene of the accident.

Mysterious incident at US airport concerns police – why did man get into an engine?

Why the man climbed into the aircraft engine cannot yet be answered. The exact cause of death and the type of injuries are also unknown (As of January 7th). In order to clarify the open questions, an autopsy and a toxicological examination are carried out. No further information is expected to be released until the investigation is complete, the SLCPD said. Meanwhile, the incident had no impact on the overall operations of the airport.

Recently, an incident at an airport in Japan caused a stir: at the Plane collision in Tokyo Five passengers died in one of the planes involved, only the pilot survived. The passengers and crew members of the passenger plane involved in the crash were able to leave the burning plane uninjured. (cln)