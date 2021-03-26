ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

How can you? This is what indignant car enthusiasts ask themselves after a young car fan shows his “unbeatable method” for cleaning an exhaust pipe.

Massachusetts (USA) – Already looking at it, you get really worried: Oh dear – will the engine survive that safely? It looks like Luca Penniman is luckier than wits. A video he posted on his personal Tiktok account leaves many car enthusiasts in shock. After all, the young man from the US state of Massachusetts has no better idea in his spare time than to give his VW Jetta TDI a thorough cleaning. What sounds praiseworthy at first will turn into a nightmare for every automotive mechatronics technician the next. Because Penniman thinks that the inside of the huge exhaust pipe of his diesel vehicle has become too dirty due to exhaust fumes, soot and the like – and therefore deserves a thorough cleaning.

That’s why he drives his VW Jetta over a large area and sticks a water hose into the exhaust. Then he waits until the funnel of the exhaust fills up with water – and then adds detergent. In the end, he starts the Jetta and accelerates several times. The dirty cleaning-water mixture only splashes out of the exhaust, as reported by 24auto.de. It is pure miracle that the engine is still working at all. Finally, in his Tiktok video, Penniman proudly films how the dirty water runs along the floor and seeps away. That is finally too much for numerous users who are completely horrified by the car cleaning campaign. Some of them even identify themselves as car mechanics – and strongly advise potential imitators not to do the same. Finally, one or the other is surprised that the engine should “actually already be broken”. Others mock that they would “first call Greta” – after all, the dirty water mixture on the floor is a huge mess and pure environmental pollution. * 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.