A 20-year-old man claims to have undergone gender reassignment surgery without his consent while he slept. The victim, identified as Mujahid, reported that he was hospitalized under a false diagnosis, which resulted in the unauthorized operation.

This event occurred in India and has generated great controversy and concern.

Mujahid explained that an acquaintance took him to the hospital, claiming that he needed urgent medical attention. “An acquaintance brought me here and the next morning I had surgery. When I regained consciousness, they told me that I had changed from a boy to a girl,” Mujahid shared with news channel ‘NDTV’.

According to his story, The surgery was part of a hoax orchestrated by a man who had been harassing and threatening him. for two years.

The event took place in the medical faculty of a university in Muzaffarnagar, in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Mujahid explained that his acquaintance, identified as Omprakash, took him to the hospital under the false pretense that he had a serious medical problem. Once at the hospital, the surgery was performed without her consent.

“He told me: ‘I changed you from a man to a woman and now you have to live with me. I have prepared a lawyer for you and I have prepared a judicial marriage for you. Now I will kill your father and the land in your part will be in my name and then I will I will sell up and go to Lucknow,'” Mujahid revealed.

Arrest and repercussions



Mujahid’s father filed a complaint, which led to Omprakash’s arrest on June 16.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the allegations. However, So far, the possible crimes have not been specified nor has the veracity of the facts been officially confirmed. narrated by Mujahid.

Hospital staff are also being investigated to determine their possible involvement in the unauthorized operation.

Muzaffarnagar authorities stated that they will take necessary legal action against those responsible for this incident, ensuring that justice will be done.

