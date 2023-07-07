Pep Guardiola has the unenviable task of trying to improve to near perfection. His team, Manchester City, won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season and the Spaniard is aiming to replicate the success of his team next season.
Based on the evidence of last season, there is very little going on in the transfer market. More of the same will be the message from Guardiola, who won his 12th major trophy at the Etihad with the club’s European success.
However, if you stand still in football you will be severely punished and City have already made moves in this summer’s transfer window. Mateo Kovacic has replaced departing Ilkay Gundogan, while a deal for RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol looms ever closer to completion.
That’s a good start for Sky Blues, but let’s take a look at where else Guardiola can strengthen his team this summer.
With Kyle Walker’s contract expiring in just under a year and Joao Cancelo seemingly walking out of the Etihad starting gate, Guardiola could come up short on the right side of his defence. If they both left, Rico Lewis would be the manager’s only option.
While City are keen to extend Walker’s deal amid interest from Bayern Munich and will likely receive a hefty fee for Cancelo, the European champions will be keen not to leave their deals too late in the window. Lewis may be a fantastic young talent, but he’s not ready to start more than 50 games a season for the Cityzens.
One man associated with Manchester is Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain. A sensationally gifted and attack-minded right-back, the 24-year-old would certainly be a great addition to City’s ranks, although a transfer would be difficult to pull off due to the Moroccan’s high price tag.
One of the worst kept secrets in recent transfer windows has been Guardiola’s admiration for the Leipzig defender Gvardiol. The 21-year-old’s meteoric rise to Bundesliga stardom has landed him in the glitzy spotlight of the transfer merry-go-round and now he looks poised for a big-money move to the Premier League champions.
The left-footed centre-back would get a eye-watering fee, with Leipzig wanting a nine-figure sum for their star. Guardiola is never shy about spending the cash for the right player and given the Croatian defender’s age, technical prowess and physique, he is an obvious signing for any club that can afford him.
While City appear to be well-stocked in the center of defence, Gvardiol’s ability to fill Nathan Ake’s role at left-back/centre-back as the occasion arises makes him a desirable asset. Combine this with the likely departure of Aymeric Laporte in search of more regular minutes and it’s obvious why Guardiola is so interested in bringing the phenom to Manchester.
When Guardiola needs someone to trust in big games, he always turns to Bernardo Silva.
This was epitomized in the club’s Champions League semi-final second leg with Real Madrid last season, when the 28-year-old rewarded his manager’s faith with two goals and an impressive performance in a 4-way win. -0.
However, his time at City could be coming to an end as PSG, Barcelona and Saudi Arabian clubs try to lure him away from the Etihad. While he is not a traditional midfielder, often playing an attacking role or on the left flank, Silva is more productive in central areas and his versatility has proved crucial for Guardiola.
If the Portugal international is to leave, City will need someone to fill their boots. That, of course, could be Phil Foden, who is expected to play a more central role in future, but that would leave Guardiola needing cover on the left wing.
Guardiola could turn to his compatriot Gabri Veiga to help strengthen City in Silva’s absence. The Sky Blues are interested in the 21-year-old who enjoyed a sensational season at Celta Vigo last year and a €40m release clause makes him an affordable prospect. At that kind of price, Veiga could be one of the value-for-money picks of the summer.
It’s hard to believe that Riyad Mahrez will turn 33 in February. The Algerian has never relied on pace, instead he uses his light frame and excellent close control to punish opponents, striking with his left foot and unleashing all the quality he possesses with a single punch.
However, the winger’s influence is starting to wane slightly. Less certain of a starting job, his minutes are naturally more closely managed due to his advanced age. He has been linked to Mahrez with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, though like most players, but even if the attacker stays at the Etihad, City should still be fielding his successor.
This becomes even more significant if Silva also leaves, leaving the Cityzens short on the right side. A right-sided player who prefers his left foot would be required, but there are no reports yet linking City with an additional striker in this window.
However, all that could change as the new Premier League season approaches.
