Guardiola’s team is looking for access to the quarterfinals, as favorites for the bookmakers

In the first leg, Leipzig held off the big favorites, but City are practically unbeatable at the Etihad Stadium: in this edition of the Champions League, Guardiola’s men have only achieved victories when they played at home. Kick-off Tuesday 14 March at 21.00.

PREDICTION MANCHESTER CITY-LEIPZIG — Everything suggests that, after half a misstep in the first leg, City can close the accounts within the friendly walls. The English at home have not lost in Europe since August 2020 (1-3 in the quarterfinals in a single match with Lyon). Since then an impressive string of 14 wins and a draw: practically a sentence. This year then all the games played in the Champions League by City (three wins out of three in the group stage) ended in Over 2.5. Leipzig has always found the way to score in six of the seven matches played so far in this edition of the Champions League. Our forecast therefore focuses on combo 1 (victory for the City) + Over 2.5, on the blackboard at 2.20 with bet365 And StarCasino Bet and 2.19 with Snai.

ODDS MANCHESTER CITY-LEIPZIG — The English are obviously favorites also for betting sites: the odds of the 1 mark reach 1.43 with Snai and 1.42 with SportBet, while an external shot from Leipzig pays up to 7.50 with bet365, Sisal, Betfair and Sportbet. The draw in the 90 minutes, which would extend the match until extra time, is instead worth 5.20 with SportBet and 5.00 with Better and Snai. Let’s move on to the goals: both teams to score (Goal) is an option that pays 1.82 with StarCasinò Bet and 1.80 with bet365, while the No Goal reaches 2.10 with Betfair and 2.00 with Snai and Planetwin.

THE MARKERS — In terms of scorers there is only the embarrassment of choice. It is impossible not to start from Haaland, already 9 goals in this Champions League, whose goal at any moment is worth just 1.80 for StarCasinòBet. The alternative at City can be Riyad Mahrez, who already scored in the first leg, on the blackboard at 3.15. Leipzig’s hopes are instead pinned on Christopher Nkunku (hat-trick against City in the previous one of 2021/22) at 4.75, and André Silva, whose goal reaches 4.90.

THE LATEST RESULTS — Guardiola’s City dominated Group G of the Champions League, finishing in first place with 14 points in 6 games (4 wins and 2 draws). With two goals conceded in six games, the English finished the group with the best defense of the tournament alongside Bayern Munich. Leipzig on the other hand, after losing the first two days, strung together four victories in a row, closing group F in second place behind Real Madrid. In the Bundesliga, the Germans are fighting for fourth place.

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND — Perfect equality if we analyze the previous three matches between the two teams: in addition to the draw in the first leg, City and Leipzig met in the group stage of the 2021/22 Champions League, obtaining one victory for each side. At the Etihad Stadium it was an epic match, even finished 6-3 for the Sky Blues. Overall, out of 18 matches against German sides, City have won 14, drawn three and lost only once. Definitely encouraging statistics for Pep Guardiola.

March 12, 2023 (change March 12, 2023 | 1:55 pm)

