A violent episode shook Ituzaingó, Argentina, when a man, apparently the victim of an attempted robbery, He chased and shot a suspected criminal who tried to steal his car. The event occurred at the intersection of April 26 and San Fernando streets, Villa Ariza, Buenos Aires.

(It may be of interest to you: Panama extradited to the US Colombian, Venezuelan and Canadian wanted for fraud).

Don’t mess around, he wanted to rob me

According to reports, the driver of a black car was approached by an individual who tried to rob him of his vehicle. However, the driver was armed and resisted the assault.

Noticing that he was armed, the alleged thief gave up and began to flee, but was hit by the driver of the car, who was accompanied by other people on a motorcycle.

(Also: Divers rescue ‘Shakira’, a dog trapped in a water hole).

Upon catching up with the alleged thief, the driver He shot him in the head and fled the scene. After receiving a call to 911, personnel from the Buenos Aires police arrived at the scene. An eyewitness to the event reported that the shooter exclaimed: “Don’t get involved, he wanted to rob me,” before fleeing.

The investigation is in charge of the Ituzaingó prosecutor, María Laura Cristini, who requested a survey of the private and municipal security cameras and the search for more witnesses to the event.

The wounded man was taken to Hospital Posadas, where He died in the early hours of this Tuesday due to the severity of the injury. The victim, between 30 and 35 years old, has not yet been identified and no family member has come forward to claim the body.

(Read here: Video: boy saves his dog from being hanged by an elevator door).

Although witnesses maintain that the shooter was the driver of the car, sources close to the investigation do not rule out that it was one of his companions on a motorcycle.

The man reacted to the robbery with a firearm

Everything is in a first investigative stage. We have to establish the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Researchers are cautious and They do not yet confirm that the shooter was the victim of an attempted robbery. “Everything is in a first investigative stage. We have to establish the circumstances surrounding the crime,” they said.

Mariana, a neighbor of the place, expressed her dismay at the violent event: “What happened yesterday was unfortunate. It was 5:30 and there was a birthday party in front of it and it was full of children and neighbors outside.”

“Although this person is a criminal who was running, another person followed him from the middle of the block and shot him in the middle of the head that entered the back of the neck and left the front. Then the Police and the ambulance came and they took him away,” a witness told C5N.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in La Nación de Argentina (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

More news in EL TIEMPO