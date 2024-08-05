A Virginia man has been charged with making violent threats against Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris online days after she launched her presidential campaign.

A federal court in Virginia charged Frank Carrillo on Friday with threatening the vice president after posting a series of messages targeting Harris on a social media site, according to court records.

Harris, the Democratic Party’s candidate for president, will face former Republican President Donald Trump, the Republican Party’s candidate, in the presidential election to be held on November 5.

“Kamala Harris should be burned alive and I will do it if no one else does,” a post attributed to the man, included in court records, read.

Another post said Harris “will regret even trying to be president.”

The two posts were posted on the social media site on July 27, six days after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of re-election and endorsing Harris as the Democratic nominee.

The same account also posted messages targeting Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

FBI agents seized a rifle and a handgun during a search of Carrillo’s home, according to court documents.

Carrillo is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.

Former US President Donald Trump, the Republican Party candidate seeking to return to the White House, was the target of an assassination attempt last month when a gunman shot him in the ear.