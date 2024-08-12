Ciudad Juarez.- The District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone filed criminal charges against Ernesto Iván ES, for his probable criminal responsibility in the crime of attempted qualified homicide, registered on July 29, in Ciudad Juárez.

According to the ministerial investigations, the social representation reported this afternoon, the accused is accused of having fired a firearm at José Fernando RG, leaving him with serious injuries, and subsequently fleeing the place located in the Campestre neighborhood.

On August 10, the accused was served with an arrest warrant, executed by the Investigative Police, who placed him at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Specialized Investigation Unit for Crimes Against Life.

The social representation reported that it presented the evidence of the case to the Control Judge, imposing the precautionary measure of preventive detention, setting the hearing for next Friday, August 16 at 11:00 a.m., to determine whether or not the person will be linked to the criminal process, where his legal situation will be determined.

He stressed that according to current laws and regulations, the detainee is presumed innocent until his responsibility is declared by a sentence issued by the judicial authority, according to article 13 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure.