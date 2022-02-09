A 40-year-old man has been arrested accused of raping a woman in the first-class cabin of a United Airlines plane. The case happened in London, during a night flight from Newark, United States, to Heathrow Airport, in the British capital.

According to The Sun, the woman claimed that the man forced her to have sex with him and flight attendants reported it to London police, who arrested the suspect as soon as the aircraft arrived at the airport in the early hours of the morning. last day 31.

The officers searched the cabin and collected fingerprints, DNA samples and other items that would help clarify the alleged attempt.

The man was taken to Heathrow Police Station, but will respond to the case in freedom until the investigation is completed.

According to witnesses, the two were sitting in separate rows and were seen talking and drinking during the flight.

