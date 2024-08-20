This evening, Juan Carlos MC, head of the Beta Group, was released from State Prison 3 in this city. He is facing trial for the incense burning and the deaths of 40 migrants at the Lerdo immigration station. He will now wear a locator bracelet.

After paying bail of 2 million pesos, a judge ordered the immediate release of Juan Carlos, who was released on Monday night from the prison located on Barranco Azul Street.

He will now wear a tracking bracelet and has surrendered his visa as a precautionary measure.

Initially, the bail to face trial in freedom was 20 million pesos, according to the journalistic archive, on January 12 of this year a judge reviewed the case at the request of the defense and managed to reduce it to 2 million pesos.

Seven months later, Juan Carlos’ family managed to cover the bail and he was finally released tonight.