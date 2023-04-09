By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) – Canadian police arrested and charged a male suspect after what they called a “hate-motivated incident” at a mosque in Ontario on Thursday, in which he allegedly addressed a worshiper and shouted threats. and religious offenses, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the town of Markham, while the suspect, 28-year-old Sharan Karunakaran, was later arrested in Toronto, York Regional Police said in a statement. Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng condemned the incident and called it a hate crime, saying it had no place in Canadian society.

The Markham Islamic Society (ISM) said an individual entered the mosque in Markham, 30 kilometers north of Toronto, on Thursday and apparently tore up a Quran and criticized worshippers. The police statement released on Sunday made no mention of the Koran being torn up.

The incident comes during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when worshipers flock to mosques. Thousands of people attend the mosque in Markham.