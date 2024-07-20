Juarez City- Isaac CL was prosecuted for allegedly physically and psychologically abusing his 76-year-old father with motor and visual disabilities and will remain in preventive detention.

CL was arrested on July 15 by the Municipal Public Security Secretariat after the 44-year-old man’s parents reported him for assaulting them while he was intoxicated with marijuana.

After being brought before a control judge, Isaac CL was formally charged with domestic violence with aggravated penalty by the Specialized Unit for Investigation of Crimes of Domestic Violence, Sexual Crimes, Crimes Against the Family and Human Trafficking, which presented evidence of the physical and psychological aggressions carried out against the victim.

The Control Judge in charge of presiding over the continuation of the initial hearing assessed the above and resolved the legal situation of the accused, who will remain in preventive detention, and also set a three-month period for the closing of the complementary investigation.